Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

