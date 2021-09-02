Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.33

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 21322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

