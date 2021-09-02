Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,525,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

