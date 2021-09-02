Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Truist lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

PLUG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,817,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,604,844. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

