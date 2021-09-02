Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

VVI stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.02. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

