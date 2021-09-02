Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $547.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

