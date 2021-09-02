Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. 4,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

