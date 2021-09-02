Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 1,954,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,913. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

