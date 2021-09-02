Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $21.00

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

DK stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.