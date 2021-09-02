Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $68.20

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,470. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Evergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Evergy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 24.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Evergy by 23.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

