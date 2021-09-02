Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$193.20

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$193.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,050,855.15.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$200.00. 43,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,670. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$58.16 and a 52 week high of C$200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$149.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.3699991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

