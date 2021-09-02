Brokerages Set Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,688. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

