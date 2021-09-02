Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $139.77

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.10. 8,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $143.14.

Raymond James shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.