Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $67.53

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

