Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target at $31.89

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.