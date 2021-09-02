Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $99.00

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.86.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.80. 978,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

