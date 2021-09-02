Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 140,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

