BRP’s (DOO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$108.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.90.

DOO stock traded up C$8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$114.97. 465,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,885. BRP has a 12 month low of C$61.35 and a 12 month high of C$119.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

