BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

