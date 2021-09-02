Bryan Smith Sells 23,602 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50.

AMH stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 697,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

