BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 0.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.60. 9,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 82,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$409.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.