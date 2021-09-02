Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

