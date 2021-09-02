Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,737 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 74.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 216,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

