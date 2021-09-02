Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,154 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

