Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 154 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $515.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

