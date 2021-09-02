Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $308.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

