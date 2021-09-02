Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $308.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.