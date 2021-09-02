Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 41,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

