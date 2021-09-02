Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,948. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

