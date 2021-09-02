Burney Co. Buys 11,305 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 46,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

