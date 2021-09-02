Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $727,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 457,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,432,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.69. 138,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.