Burney Co. Has $5.67 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 157,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,392,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.