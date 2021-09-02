Burney Co. Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

