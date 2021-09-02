Burney Co. Purchases New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DVA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.58. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

