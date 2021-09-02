Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.16% of Simmons First National worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 2,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,020. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

