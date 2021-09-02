Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 2229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

