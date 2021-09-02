C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

