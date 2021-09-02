C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -59.01.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.