C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AI opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -59.01.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.11.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.