Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Trading Up 6.2%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 185,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,357,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.