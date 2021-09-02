Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $165.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.