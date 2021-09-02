Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $28.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on CALT. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.62.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.