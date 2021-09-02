Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

