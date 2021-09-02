Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

