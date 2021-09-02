Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $42.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

