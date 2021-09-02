Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

