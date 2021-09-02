Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$145.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,335.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

