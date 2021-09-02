Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.