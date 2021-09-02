Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,878 shares.The stock last traded at $111.59 and had previously closed at $109.68.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

