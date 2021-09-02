Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$39.25 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.