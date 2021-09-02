Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sector peform rating on the stock. Canadian Western Bank traded as high as C$37.57 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 144972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.02.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

